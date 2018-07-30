Bountiful Police seek help identifying man who stole bike from Scout at local library

Photo Gallery

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police in Bountiful are asking the public for help identifying and locating a man who they say stole a bicycle from a Boy Scout attending an activity at the local library.

Bountiful Police posted several photos of a man riding away on a bicycle, which they say was stolen from a youth who was at the library for a scouting activity. The post was made Monday morning but it was not immediately clear when the theft occurred.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 801-298-6000 and reference case 2018-001833.