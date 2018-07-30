Audit claims Unified Police not giving cities adequate information about amount of service they provide

SALT LAKE CITY — A new state audit released criticizes the Unified Police Department for not giving enough information to cities about the services they pay for.

The audit, published Monday, comes as Herriman and Riverton have recently announced they were leaving the UPD.

“We recommend the Board clearly establish the information that UPD management must report to the Board and its Members. This information should include sufficient details to enable Members to review the adequacy of service levels provided by UPD,” the audit said.

The audit had mostly minor critiques of UPD’s governance and reporting practices, some of which were disputed by Sheriff Rosie Rivera and UPD Board Chairman Jeff Silvestrini.

Read the audit and response by Sheriff Rivera here (refresh the page if it doesn’t load):