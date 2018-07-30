This week Steve Oldfield reviews a film that opened Sundance Film Festival right here in Utah. See the video above for his take on "Blindspotting" and an interview with star Janina Gavankar.
At the Movies: ‘Blindspotting’
-
FanX teams up with Utah AG’s Office to staff 24/7 harassment hotline during 2018 convention
-
LOVELOUD festival moving from Orem to Salt Lake City
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Ant-man and the Wasp’ and ‘The Catcher Was a Spy’
-
Sandy theater hosts Star Wars Fan Film Festival
-
‘Evermore Park’ set to open later this year
-
-
A list of summer staycations ideas in Utah Valley
-
At the Movies: ‘Adrift’
-
Rich’s Review: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’
-
‘All hell broke loose’: Suspect killed, 20 injured in New Jersey art festival shooting
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Mission Impossible-Fallout’ and ‘Teen Titans Go!’
-
-
At the Movies: ‘Tully’
-
At the Movies: Two films featuring stars from ‘The Office’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Skyscraper’ and ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor’