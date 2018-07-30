× Amazon to hire 1,500 employees for new Salt Lake City fulfillment center

SALT LAKE CITY – E-commerce giant Amazon announced it has begun hiring for 1,500 open full-time positions at its new fulfillment center in Salt Lake City.

The 855,000 square-foot building is scheduled to open late this summer and will be the first fulfillment center of its kind in Utah.

“Associates at the new fulfillment center will work alongside Amazon Robotics to pick, pack and ship customer items such as books, toys and small electronics,” Amazon wrote in a press release Monday.

Individuals interested in applying can visit www.amazon.com/slcjobs, or apply in-person at Vivant Smart Home Arena on Aug. 1-6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.