× Air quality in the yellow for parts of Utah amid smoke from wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY — Several counties in Utah are experiencing yellow air days Monday and smoke from wildfires is contributing to the issue.

Box Elder, Davis, Iron, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah, Washington and Weber counties are all experiencing yellow air days when it comes to particulate matter as of about 7 a.m. Monday.

Yellow is considered “moderate” in terms of air quality.

Yellow comes after green on the scale and before orange, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups and is followed by red, which is considered unhealthy for all persons.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality included a message about smoke from wild fires on their air quality forecast page Monday.

“Smoke from wild fires could cause high concentrations of particulates in populated areas,” the message states. “If smoke becomes thick, persons with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity.”

Citizens are encouraged to TravelWise by consolidating their trips and utilizing cleaner transportation options.

Visit the Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Air Quality page for current conditions and the air quality forecast.

Several wildfires are burning across the state Monday, including a blaze on more than 100,000 acres in the north-west corner of the state.