Semi crashes on Interstate 84 in Weber County, sparks small grass fire

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A semi truck rolled over on Interstate 84 in Weber County Sunday afternoon and sparked a small grass fire.

According to Sgt. Brady Zaugg with the Utah Highway Patrol, the driver lost contol of the big rig and it went off the road and rolled.

It slid on its side down the freeway for a short distance, and the sparks started the fire.

“It’s a rare event but they do occur,” Captain Rick Cooper with the Weber County Fire District said. “Vehicle accidents, dragging a chain running through, blowing a tire could easily cause a grass fire.”

Cooper says the fire burned three acres, but has been contained.

I-84 was shut down until crews got the fire knocked down and the semi was cleared.

The driver wasn’t hurt.