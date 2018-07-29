Missing Draper boy prompts Wyoming Search and rescue operation

ELKHART PARK, Wy. – Search and rescue teams are trying to find 13-year-old Garrett Hunter of Draper, UT after he went missing in the Wind River Range Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s office, Hunter was last seen between 1000 Island Lake and Mary’s Lake in Wyoming around 2 p.m.

Sheriffs say Garrett was separated from a 20 member scout hiking group on a 50 mile planned trip through the area.

They believe he could be headed towards Seneca Lake from Eklund Lake, however, deputies say Garrett has diagnosed Asperger’s and “may not approach anyone for help due to his condition.”

Garrett is described as 5’9″ and 130 lbs with blonde hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue backpack.

TipTop Search and Rescue teams say they immediately began attempting to locate Garrett when they received the call. They also received assistance from a Sublette County contracted Helicopter.

Around 38 volunteers from Utah resumed the search Sunday morning as well as rescue teams from multiple agencies and a Wyoming K9 unit.

If you have any information contact the Sublette County Sheriff’s office at 307-367-4378.