× ‘China Jim Fire’ spreads to 20,000 acres, threatening Box Elder County ranches and closing SR-30

BOX ELDER COUNTY – A fire on the Utah-Nevada border spread to 20,000 acres Saturday night. Now fire officials say it is threatening two ranches in the area.

The fire is approximately 13 miles southwest of Grouse Creek, Utah and began sometime around 12:25 on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters say the fire is being fueled by brush and timber in the area and that the cause of the fire is still unknown.

SR-30 was closed as of 11:00 p.m. Saturday night as crews say the flames are rapidly moving east and southeast towards the two threatened structures along Grouse Creek Valley Road.

Today response teams plan on providing structure protection and public safety by flanking the fire with a direct line. Meanwhile, they say they will be placing indirect lines and burnout to contain the fire which is currently 0% contained.

#GooseCreekFire, SE of Jackpot, is 25,000 acres and 10% contained.#ChinaJimFire, 13 miles SW of Grouse, UT, is 20,000 acres and 0% contained. Road closures in place:

Nevada DOT: https://t.co/cus19Qmbse

Utah DOT: https://t.co/Y3n2lDkaTJ — Bureau of Land Management- Nevada (@blmnv) July 29, 2018