3 Questions with Bob Evans: Darla Day joined the circus as a teen, now she helps prevent teen suicide through the performing arts

SALT LAKE CITY -- In her late teens, she ran away from home and joined a Mexican Circus.
Performing circus acts eventually led her to Las Vegas and Cirque du Soleil.
Yearning for something more meaningful, she and her husband now run a nonprofit organization in Utah that tries to help prevent teen suicide and promotes a healthy lifestyle through the performing arts.
Darla Day recently sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions:
- "What is the relationship between performance art, and in particular a Cirque du Soleil type of show, and the prevention of teen suicide, and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle? What is the connection there?
- "For those that have been touched by teen suicide, when they seen this show, what will they walk away with?"
- "This seems to have grown into something you had not anticipated when you first started. Is that the case?"
See below for the extended interview with Darla Day:
