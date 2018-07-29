3 Questions with Bob Evans: Darla Day joined the circus as a teen, now she helps prevent teen suicide through the performing arts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- In her late teens, she ran away from home and joined a Mexican Circus.

Performing circus acts eventually led her to Las Vegas and Cirque du Soleil.

Yearning for something more meaningful, she and her husband now run a nonprofit organization in Utah that tries to help prevent teen suicide and promotes a healthy lifestyle through the performing arts.

Darla Day recently sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions:

"What is the relationship between performance art, and in particular a Cirque du Soleil type of show, and the prevention of teen suicide, and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle? What is the connection there? "For those that have been touched by teen suicide, when they seen this show, what will they walk away with?" "This seems to have grown into something you had not anticipated when you first started. Is that the case?"

See below for the extended interview with Darla Day: