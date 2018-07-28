× Two workers flown to hospitals after suffering injuries in fire and explosion at gas collecting facility in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Two people were injured Saturday in an explosion at a gas collecting facility near the town of Cisco in Grand County.

According to a news release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened at 10:13 a.m. at the facility off Interstate 70, about midway between Green River, Utah and Grand Junction, Colo.

Two victims were transported by medical helicopters to hospitals in Salt Lake City and Grand Junction.

Details on the severity of the injuries had not been released Saturday afternoon.

Gas has been shut off at the facility and the fire is out.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the explosion and fire, but were waiting to get access to the facility Saturday afternoon.