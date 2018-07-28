× Two injured in Grand County gas explosion

GRAND COUNTY – Two injuries have been reported after a gas explosion Saturday morning at a collection facility approximately 2 miles north of I-70 off the 214 Exit.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to the fire around 10:13 a.m. as well as two medical helicopters.

Responders say two people were injured however they have not released the severity of the injuries. They were taken to hospitals via medical helicopter.

Sheriffs say they were able to cut off gas to the facility and put out the fire.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office says it is beginning its investigation into the cause of the fire, pending access to that facility.