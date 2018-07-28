TV’s annual ‘Shark Week’ is winding down, but Loveland Living Planet Aquarium celebrates the feared and misunderstood fish all year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER, Utah -- "Shark Week" is wrapping up its thirtieth season on The Discovery Channel, but every week is "Shark Week" at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper.

"There are 8 different species of sharks in there," Aquarist Nikki Mason said pointing to aquarium's tunnel.

Among them are Nurse, Blacktip, Sandbar and Zebra Sharks.

Aquarium staff says the sharks are a lot smarter than people think.

"When we actually feed the sharks we have several different stations," Steve Vogel, Director of Zoological Operations said. "We`ve trained each animal to come up to different areas and that way we can make sure they get the right vitamins and the food we want them to get."

Staffers also advise aquarium-goers not to believe everything they might see about sharks in the movies.

"The biggest misconception people have about sharks is that they`re man eaters," Mason said. "So when we do the dives and we can talk to people while we`re diving the question I get asked most often is 'aren`t you scared? there`s sharks everywhere' and I'm not at all."

Mason says the sharks are actually gentle creatures that are very smart and have been around for millions of years.

"They`re a beautiful animal ... much more than just teeth."