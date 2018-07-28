Memorial Service held for Elizabeth Salgado, but family won’t have closure until her murder is solved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM, Utah — Dozens of loved ones and friends gathered at the Windsor Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Saturday to remember the life of Elizabeth Salgado.

The body of the young woman was found in a remote area of Utah County in May after she disappeared from Provo more than three years ago.

“Today is a day of memory,” Rosemberg Salgado, Elizabeth’s uncle said. “To remember my niece.”

Many family members drove from California and others traveled from Mexico to attend the memorial.

“Sad, but at the same time we are trying to find closure,” Rosemberg Salgado said.

The memorial is one step in the family’s healing process after years of agony, not knowing what happened to Elizabeth.

Elizabeth was studying English in Provo after completing an LDS mission when she vanished in 2015.

The remains of her body were found in Hobble Creek Canyon. Investigators haven’t made any arrests in this case. The family is patiently waiting for that day to come.

“As a family member I am frustrated because we still haven’t found the person that’s responsible for this,” Rosemberg Salgado told FOX13 before the memorial.

Knowing who is responsible would be another step toward closure for the Salgado family.

While they cherish the memories of Elizabeth, they want whomever is responsible for her death to be held accountable for taking her life.

“This person needs to pay. Pay with justice, because if you do something evil, you need to pay with justice,” Rosemberg Salgado said.

Salgado is asking anyone who may have information about the case to speak with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.