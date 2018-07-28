How you can help underprivileged kids fill their backpacks this school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catholic Community Services and Fox 13 have teamed up for Backpack Bonanza. We are collecting school supplies for underprivileged kids whose families can’t afford these items. Backpacks and school supplies come at the end of the list for low-income and homeless families whose first priority is food, clothing, and shelter. Every child deserves an education regardless of circumstance. Help us prepare Utah’s kids for school!

Collection locations are:

St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall (437 West 200 South SLC 84104).

In Northern Utah the Joyce Hansen Hall Food Bank (2504 F Avenue, Ogden 84401).

CCS Main Office 745 East 300 south, Salt Lake City.

You have until August 14th to donate.