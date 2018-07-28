Donuts and a Kabob are a winning combination

Posted 4:14 pm, July 28, 2018, by

It's a unique and tasty food truck that features mini donuts on a kabob. Donut Kabobs was created as the brainchild of two brothers with an insatiable appetite for good food. They have flavors like caramel, cinnamon sugar and cream and cookies. You can find out more here.