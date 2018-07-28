It's a unique and tasty food truck that features mini donuts on a kabob. Donut Kabobs was created as the brainchild of two brothers with an insatiable appetite for good food. They have flavors like caramel, cinnamon sugar and cream and cookies. You can find out more here.
Donuts and a Kabob are a winning combination
-
Get a taste of Louisiana right here in Utah
-
Forget fine dining, food truck round-ups are what it’s all about
-
Ditch the diet for National Donut Day
-
Where to get free doughnuts and deals on National Doughnut Day
-
Salt Lake Magazine hosts it’s 18th annual Tastemakers event
-
-
How to make sure your car is ready for your next family vacation
-
Father and child injured by large falling rock in Big Cottonwood Canyon
-
The Satisfactory Truck is serving up “Wachos” waffle fry nachos
-
Alert mom used taco to distract police impersonator ‘terrorizing’ her family, authorities say
-
Charges filed, details revealed in Memorial Day camper confrontation
-
-
Salt Lake City unveils remodeled culinary incubator kitchen
-
Beef Shish Kabob
-
Opening acts and headliners announced for the Rio Grande Concert Series