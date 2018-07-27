Wanted with Scott McKane: Lewdness, package theft, skimming scam, and property damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with a suspect wanted in Cottonwood Heights for allegedly performing a lewd act while behind a female victim. Police released surveillance footage of the suspect in hopes that someone would be able to identify him. Anyone with information related to the case was asked to contact the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at (801) 944-7100.

The second suspect in this weeks Wanted is being sought by the West Jordan Police Department for allegedly stealing packages from at least two households. Police released surveillance footage sent in by residents which appeared to show the female suspect run up to porches, take packages, and run back to a vehicle. Anyone with identifying information on the suspect was asked to contact West Jordan Police at (801) 256-2000.

West Jordan Police also released surveillance stills of three suspects wanted for allegedly conducting a credit card skimming operation. Police said the suspects had possibly been conducting the operation for several weeks. Anyone with information on any of the three suspects can call (801) 256-2000.

Draper Police released surveillance footage of a teenager wanted for alleged property damage and vandalism. In the video, the teen appears to be a white male with long hair. He appears in the video to damage several cars parked in residential driveways. Anyone with information can contact the Draper Police Department at 801-840-4000. Case #2018-006230.