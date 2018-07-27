US economy growing at 4 percent rate, Utah says, ‘Glad you’re catching up!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- You could say the national economy is catching up to Utah with an economy growing at 4.1 percent.

For five years in a row, Utah's economy has grown at a rate of four percent or higher, and that shows on the ground.

At a job fair at the Horizonte School in Salt Lake City, several companies had hundreds, some even thousands of openings.

"Some of the companies here are recruiting three thousand employees," said Mayor Jackie Biskupski, whose administration organized the job fair.

Put in perspective, from May of 2008 to May of 2009, Utah was losing an average of 3,300 jobs every month.

By the end of the Great Recession, Utah's unemployment rate hit a high of eight percent.

"Our unemployment rate is around three percent right now," Biskupski said.