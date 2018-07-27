Thousands will pack Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, which has been declared ‘LoveLoud Day’ in Utah.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Thousands of people will fill Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday for the LoveLoud Festival.

On Friday, LoveLoud and community leaders celebrated a new building that will house an organization that offers resources to LGBTQ youth.

Encircle, a Utah County organization will open centers in Salt Lake City and St. George.

The centers will feature programs for youth including support groups and therapy.

Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons gave an emotional speech alongside Tyler Glenn from Neon Trees.

Both gave a toast to spreading love and support for the LGBTQ community.

"We're just doing anything we can to help these youth realize they are loved and important and their lives are worth living," Stephanie Larsen, Executive Director of Encircle said.

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox read a proclamation signed by Governor Gary Herbert declaring Saturday July 28 as "LoveLoud Day" in Utah.

The Encircle Center is expected to open in November and honors well known Salt Lake Restaurateur John Williams who was murdered in June of last year.