Teen dies in Spanish Fork crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah – An 18-year-old man died Friday morning in a crash in Spanish Fork.

It happened around 8:44 at the intersection of US Highway 6 and Expressway Lane.

Police said the teen was traveling northbound in a green Saturn, through the intersection at Expressway Lane, when he collided head-on with a GMC pickup truck that was waiting to make a left turn.

The 18-year-old was transported to Utah Valley Hospital in extremely critical condition, and he later died of his injuries. The driver of the GMC truck was a 71-year-old man who was also taken to the hospital and treated for what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

The man driving the GMC truck was from Riverton, while the 18-year-old was from Idaho but had been staying with family in Spanish Fork.

Police are not releasing the names of the two involved in the accident. The accident is still under investigation as police are trying to determine a cause.