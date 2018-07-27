Roy police capture wayward animals, say all pigs were returned safely to home ‘and/or patrol activities’

ROY, Utah — Police officers in Roy poked a little fun at themselves after cops on patrol received a report of a pack of porcine pedestrians.

Roy Police posted online Friday, saying they received a call about wandering livestock in the area of 4450 South and 3100 West.

Officers responded to find several pigs out and about.

“Pigs were safely returned home and/or to normal patrol activities,” Roy Police stated in the post, which also featured several photos.

Police say the pigs were unharmed and had been cooling off in some water that had collected on a driveway.