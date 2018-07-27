Peach Dutch Baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients

2 cups fresh sliced peaches

4 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

3 large eggs

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup of half and half or whole milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons butter

Ground nutmeg

Fresh whip cream for topping

Crumble Topping

1/4 cup roasted walnuts or pecans, roughly chopped

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup rolled oats

⅛ cup packed dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch fine salt

4 tablespoons (1 stick) cold butter, cut into small pieces

Directions

First we need to macerate the peaches. In a small bowl combine peaches, sugar and lemon juice then set aside for at least 20 min. This will draw out moisture and really give the peaches the juiciness you are looking for.

In a large bowl or mixer beat eggs until fluffy. Add flour, milk and salt and beat until smooth.

Place butter into an ovenproof skillet and preheat in the oven at 425 for 3 min. Immediately pour batter into hot skillet. Bake for 20 min or until pancake has risen and puffed all over.

For the last 8 minutes of cooking time place peaches in oven on a sheet pan with a small amount of butter.

While the pancake is baking we need to assemble the crumble topping. First preheat a saute pan and roast your preferred nut until a light golden brown. Then cut or smash to desired size.

In a bowl combine flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Using a fork or pastry cutter gently work in cold butter until pea sized lumps are formed. This topping can be used as a final touch or as a topping for pies or ice cream.

When the pancake is fully risen quickly remove from oven and be sure to leave a hot pad on the handle of the skillet to protect yourself from burns. To finish add the desired amount of peaches right in the center and top with crumble topping. Serve with whipped cream and enjoy while it's hot!

