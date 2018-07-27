Middle Canyon Fire on 100 acres prompts evacuations in Tooele County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah -- Fire crews are battling the Middle Canyon Fire on at least 100 acres in Tooele County Friday morning, and the canyon and several nearby homes have been evacuated.

The North Tooele Fire District first responded to the fire around 9 p.m Thursday, when the fire was burning on about three acres.

Authorities evacuated campers in the canyon and say while there was "no imminent threat to homes, there were several that were evacuated as a precaution."

Tooele County Emergency Management said early Friday morning the areas affected by the evacuation are Cassidy Road and Grimms Road but later said those living on Grimms Road may return home.

As of Friday morning the fire is estimated to be burning on at least 100 acres. Air resources are expected to arrive on scene around 9 a.m. Friday.

Ryan Willden with North Tooele Fire District says it's not uncommon for them to respond to unattended campfires and the like in that area this time of year, but he said when they arrived on scene Thursday night they quickly realized this was something much bigger than that.

"There have been some evacuations in properties below the mountain, also in the canyon," Willden said. "We have a pretty large camping population that camps in there throughout the summer, and we’ve evacuated the canyon and asked those people to leave and have gotten them out as well."

A shelter for evacuees has been established at Sterling Elementary, 135 South 7th Street in Tooele. Authorities say while they appreciate the gesture of donated supplies, they have everything they need and are requesting citizens avoid the evacuation zone and surrounding area, which they say includes a church on Skyline Drive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.