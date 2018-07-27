× Lucasfilm announces cast for Star Wars Episode IX

SAN FRANCISCO — The ninth installment in the Star Wars saga is set to begin filming in London next month, and Lucasfilm has announced its cast for the film.

“Returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Joining the cast of Episode IX are Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant, who will be joined by veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian,” a statement on the Star Wars website said.

For the role of Leia Organa, the filmmakers will use previously unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher shot during the making of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the statement said.

Since Fisher’s death in December of 2016, fans have wondered how Leia might appear in Episode IX.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher. Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII,” director J.J. Abrams said.

Composer John Williams will also return for Episode IX.