Fugitive fleeing police crashes into fence in Sandy, apologizes to homeowner for damage

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- US Marshals arrested a wanted fugitive in the Salt Lake Valley Thursday night after a chase that ended with a crash into a citizen's fence.

The US Marshals Service says they were notified that a wanted fugitive named Cory Bertelsen would be in the Riverton area, so they sent several vehicles to patrol the area.

Officers spotted the man around 11 p.m. and attempted to pull him over, but the man fled from police and ultimately made his way to a cul-de-sac in Sandy.

The man crashed his vehicle into a fence and then tried to flee on foot, but Marshals grabbed him after he tripped and the man was arrested.

The woman who owns the fence said she heard a loud bang and looked outside her home to see the crash scene. She said police let her come outside after the arrest and then told her the suspect wanted to speak with her.

"So I went down and talked to him, and he apologized for running into my fence, and he said he was going to pay for it," Jennifer Fetters said.

Bertelsen was wanted for several felony warrants that include unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon and distribution of a controlled substance, according to the US Marshals Service.