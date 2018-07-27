Family of Elizabeth Salgado coming to Utah for memorial, hoping her murder is solved soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM, Utah -- Saturday, Elizabeth Salgado's family will be in Utah to hold a memorial for young woman whose body was found in Hobble Creek Canyon in May.

They're driving from California.

"We are driving to Utah for my niece Elizabeth Salgado," her uncle, Rosemberg Salgado said.

It's been a long road for the Salgado family.

More than three years ago, Elizabeth went missing weeks after she moved to Provo.

Then in May of this year, a hiker found her body lost among trees.

Investigators say her body was likely there for years.

"It's been very depressing, very sad," Rosemberg Salgado said. "We still can't believe this happened to my niece."

The family and investigators still have no idea how Elizabeth's body got to the canyon, what happened to her, and who is responsible for her death.

Salgado's family believes the Utah County Sheriff's Office is working hard to solve the case.

"There is hundreds and hundreds of cases we have to sift through and everyday we're finding a new lead and new information we're going to go back and follow up on," Lt. Erik Knutzen with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said.

This case is on their priority list, and no lead is insignificant.

"We're going to treat each case and each lead serious," Lt. Knudsen said.

Investigators say they do have people they're continuing to question, and have been since Elizabeth first went missing.

"There are a couple people we have our eye on that we're not going to remove from our list yet."

Investigators say they're not convinced the stories those people are telling are true.

"What we're trying to figure out is the day she disappeared some of the people that knew her or knew of her we're trying to reach out to their alibis," Lt. Knudsen said. "Can their whereabouts be accounted for, if they can't or we can't account for those whereabouts, we're going to continue to question them."

Meanwhile Elizabeth's family remains hopeful.

"I do have a lot of faith they will find whoever is responsible for this tragedy," Rosemberg Salgado said.

The Salgado family will hold a memorial service for Elizabeth in Orem at 5 p.m. Saturday.

It will be held at the LDS Windsor Stake Chapel at 60 East 1600 North in Orem.