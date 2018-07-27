× Demi Lovato 911 call: ‘No sirens please’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

“We just need to get somebody out here.”

Audio of the 911 call for singer Demi Lovato underscores the seriousness of the star’s recent medical emergency.

A source close to Lovato’s family told CNN the singer was hospitalized Tuesday as the result of an apparent drug overdose.

CNN has acquired a seemingly redacted recording of a 911 call related to Lovato’s emergency.

The male 911 operator on the recording is heard gathering information and asks the female caller if she’s with “the patient.”

“I was, I’m downstairs. There are other people [who] went in,” the unidentified caller can be heard saying. “We just need to get somebody out here.”

Seemingly out of a desire for privacy, the caller tells the dispatcher, “Wait, no sirens please, right?”

“No, no, this is a medical emergency. I don’t have control over that,” the dispatcher responds. “This is definitely a medical emergency and we need to get there as fast as possible.”

Lovato has been open over the years about her struggles with sobriety.

A source close to Lovato told CNN the singer will seek drug abuse treatment following her hospitalization.