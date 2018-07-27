× CHG Healthcare kicks off ‘Foodstruction’ week

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Employees from CHG Healthcare constructed food sculptures to start off Salt Lake City Health Department’s annual “foodstruction” event.

It started on Friday morning at the West Jordan Library. The food sculpture was constructed out of canned food of different sizes. Eight employees helped build the sculpture and it took around 3 hours to complete. The sculpture was designed to look like CHG’s “Making a Difference” logo.

“CHG really believes in giving back to our community and we offer our employees a chance to volunteer,” said Rachel Klemens, Director of Culture for CHG Healthcare. “All of the people you see here today are volunteering their time as well as the cans.”

The goal of the event is to promote a healthy lifestyle and to encourage others from the community to donate food. Along with donating, the public was also asked to vote for their favorite designs. Once voting is complete, the cans will be donated back to the community through the Utah Food Bank.

CHG Healthcare is a physician and nurse staffing company that staffs all types of healthcare professionals nationwide.

If you would like to see CHG’s sculpture, the West Jordan Library will also have an event on Saturday as well.