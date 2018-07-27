× Cattle found dead, dying of starvation in Capitol Reef

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Garfield County officials are investigating the death of several head of cattle found recently in Capitol Reef National Park, St. George News reports.

“It appears they had starved to death due to lack of feed in the immediate area,” Garfield County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Denise Dastrup wrote in a press statement issued Wednesday.

Dastrup later told St. George News approximately 15-20 animals were involved, including both adult cows and young calves.

County officials have not said whether any of the animals were able to be rescued alive but did confirm that several dead cattle have been removed from the area.

