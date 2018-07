Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The moment you step outside, you can tell it's going to be another hot day.

August hasn't even started yet, and there have already been a lot of very hot temperatures, some record-breakers.

The heat can be especially dangerous to the elderly, but there are many things that can be done to reduce the danger.

Check out how to help beat the heat in this story, and for more tips, go to Salt Lake County's Aging and Adult Services webpage.