Unified Police seek help locating missing, endangered Midvale man; ask citizens not to approach him

MIDAVLE, Utah — Unified Police need help locating a Midvale man considered missing and endangered, and they say the man requires medication and may be agitated so citizens should not approach.

Unified Police say Darrel Lance went missing from the area of 663 East Acoma Road around 8:50 a.m. Thursday.

Police provided two photos of the man.

Police say he “requires medication and may be agitated” and they ask citizens not to approach the man but to instead call police at 801-743-7000.