The Salt Lake Parade of Homes features Chefs on Parade

On August 1st, get a sneak peek of some of the houses and see the gorgeous Salt Lake Parade of Homes kitchens in action! Master chefs from local restaurants will be preparing tasty appetizers using the latest technologies in the new and beautiful homes. This is one night only from 5-9pm at five of the homes in this year's parade. Ticket price includes a ticket to the Parade of Homes. Use promo code CHEF6 to get $6 off your tickets to Chefs on Parade. CLICK HERE to buy them. Tickets are limited for this one-of-a-kind experience, so you want to buy your tickets NOW!

Make sure you don’t miss the Salt Lake Parade of Homes