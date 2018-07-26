× Teen charged in fire that destroyed eight Moab homes

MOAB, Utah — The Grand County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a 16-year-old who is believed responsible for starting a fire that destroyed several Moab homes last month.

The teen, whose name and sex have not been released, faces charges of reckless burning and causing a catastrophe.

On June 12, the Cinema Court Fire, which started along Pack Creek near the Cinema Court Apartments, quickly spread to a nearby neighborhood and scorched eight homes, two garages and a shop that evening.

Multiple agencies including Grand Valley Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, Grand County EMS, Moab City Police Department and Grand County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the fire. Several emergency crew members suffered smoke inhalation.

A Facebook post from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the teen is a local.