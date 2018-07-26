Steak and Egg Breakfast Tacos with Tomatillo Salsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steak and Egg Breakfast Tacos

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 12 ounces)

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

6 small flour tortillas (6-inch diameter), warmed

6 eggs, beaten or 1-1/2 cups egg substitute

6 tablespoons reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese

6 tablespoons guacamole

6 tablespoons salsa

6 tablespoons reduced-fat dairy sour cream

Heat large, heavy nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Season beef Top Sirloin Steak with salt, as desired. Place beef in skillet. Pan-broil 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove beef from skillet. Set aside; keep warm.

Heat oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add eggs and scramble until set, stirring occasionally; keep warm.

Carve steak into thin slices. Top each tortilla with equal amounts of eggs, steak and 1 tablespoon each of cheese, guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

Recipe courtesy of http://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com

Tomatillo Salsa

1 lb. tomatillos, husks removed, rinsed

1/2 medium white onion, peeled, cut in half

1 jalapeño or serrano pepper

1 garlic clove

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Salt and Pepper, to taste

For the tomatillo salsa, place tomatillos, onion, pepper and garlic clove in a saucepan, cover with water. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 5 minutes. Remove tomatillos and other ingredients with a slotted spoon; place in a blender or food processor. Add the cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper. Blend to desired consistency. Serve tomatillo salsa over Steak and Egg Breakfast Tacos.

Note: The salsa will store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

Sponsor: Utah beef Council