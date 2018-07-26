× South Jordan man charged with three counts of child rape

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan man was charged this month with three counts of rape of a child as first-degree felonies, and he already faces sex abuse charges in a separate case.

According to court documents filed July 19 of 2018, 47-year-old Brad Roy Wright of South Jordan was charged with rape of a child after a police officer investigating a separate case of sexual abuse of a child learned about a previous investigation into the man.

According to charging documents, the initial sexual abuse of a child case came about in April of 2017 when a juvenile told police Wright had touched her inappropriately multiple times several years ago. Wright was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in March of this year in response to those allegations.

The newer rape of a child case involved a then 13-year-old girl who said the man raped her on four separate occasions between January of 2008 and March of 2009, according to charging documents. Wright faces three counts of rape of a child in that case.