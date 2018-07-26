Snakes and reptiles in Utah

Do you know the difference between a Gopher snake and a Rattlesnake? Shane Richins from Scales and Tails Utah talks about some of the common snakes that you might find in your own backyard. Scales and Tails also have classes for you, as well as your dogs so they learn to have an aversion to snakes instead of investigating when one is heard or seen. If you would like more information, visit Scalesandtailsutah.com
