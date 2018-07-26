Man killed after crashing into boulder in West Jordan may have fled from officers prior to crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- A man died after crashing a car into a boulder in West Jordan early Thursday morning, and police believe the driver had recently fled from officers with a gang unit.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight Thursday at the intersection of 1300 West and 6600 South in West Jordan.

Witnesses tell police the driver was traveling westbound and went through the intersection, over the curb and impacted a boulder on the other side, where the T-shaped intersection does not continue.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was killed on impact. His identity has not been released.

West Jordan Police believe this may be the same driver who had fled from other officers a short distance from the scene of the crash.

"We were notified by the gang unit that they had chased a similar vehicle," Lt. Jeremy Robertson with West Jordan PD said. "They weren't able to identify it by license plate—but a similar vehicle, just a little way up the road."

The vehicle has an Arizona license plate and police are still working to identify the deceased and to determine if he is the owner of the vehicle.

