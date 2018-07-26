Man injured after explosion at apartment in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah — A man was injured after an explosion at his apartment in Farmington Thursday night.

The explosion happened shortly after six p.m. at the Avanti at Farmington Station apartments at 736 West State Street.

Fox 13 reporter, Lauren Steinbrecher, reports that the explosion blew out a garage door and that a bloody and burned man ran out saying he couldn’t hear.

Residents say the explosion felt like an earthquake.

They’re being told they can’t return to their homes because the building may be structurally unsound.

The man was flown to a hospital by a medical helicopter.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information becomes available.

Watch Fox News at Nine for the very latest in a live report.