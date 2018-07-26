Lincoln Marina reopens, but warning advisory for harmful algae remains in effect

An algal bloom at Lincoln Marina at Utah Lake courtesy The Utah Department Of Environmental Quality.

UTAH LAKE — Lincoln Marina at Utah Lake has reopened after two weeks of tests showing reduced levels of cyanobacteria, but a Warning Advisory remains in effect for the marina due to a bloom of harmful algae.

The marina was closed in late June due to concerns about a harmful algal bloom.

Thursday the Utah County Health Department reopened the marina, saying two consecutive weeks of testing have shown cyanobacteria concentrations that are below the threshold for a Danger Advisory.

However, Lincoln Marina continues to exceed the recreation health-based threshold for primary contact with water and is under a Warning Advisory, which indicates a “moderate relative probability of acute health risk”.

The DEQ advises the following regarding the marina:

  • Do not swim or water ski
  • Do not ingest the water
  • Keep pets and livestock away
  • Clean fish well and discard guts
  • Avoid areas of scum when boating