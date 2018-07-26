Attorney Craig Swapp talks about the dangers that lurk in around your home and property and how to protect yourself from a lawsuit if someone was to be injured on your property. For more information go to craigswapp.com or cal 800-404-9000.
How to protect yourself against liability of children injured on your property
