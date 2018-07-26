Find out how you can get a diesel service certificate from SLCC in 8-9 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake Community College offers 3 certificate programs and 1-degree program in diesel service systems.

Diesel Service Technician (8-9 months)

Diesel Service Technician and Driver (8-9 months)

Diesel Systems Technology (8-9 months)

Diesel Systems Technology, Associate of Applied Science (2-year degree)

The first three certificate programs start every Monday and the program is competency-based, so students can go through their program at an accelerated pace. As an example, the service technician certificate takes 750 hours, it can be done in 8-9 months. Tuition is $2.31 per clock hour. A student will pay about $2,300 for the whole program. The current median wage for Diesel Technician is $22.15. That makes the average starting annual wage around $46,000/year. The high demand for these skilled technicians has forced employers to become more creative in their recruitment tactics. They are offering higher starting wages, tuition reimbursements, signing bonuses and asking new employees a “bounty” to recruit their classmates and colleagues.

Salt Lake Community College's Westpointe Workforce Training and Education Center officially opens on August 22. The 122,000-square foot facility will house; professional truck driving, diesel, solar, welding, plastics, composites, machining, engineering drafting and design programs. It is an amazing facility that was designed to get people ready with the knowledge, skills and hands-on experience to give employers what they need right now. Go to slcc.edu for more information.