× Field fire threatening structures in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — Fire crews are responding to a field fire in West Valley City Thursday afternoon, and dispatchers confirm structures are threatened.

The fire is burning in the area of 7010 West Parkway Boulevard, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire shortly after noon.

While dispatchers confirm structures are threatened, no details about the size and cause of the fire were immediately available.

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.