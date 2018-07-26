Female Athletes- Don’t let urine leaks make you weak in the gym.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For women that have experienced any urinary leakage at the gym, you know the thought process that goes into fitness related activities. You may not know what to expect walking into a group fitness class, or if you will be able to hit certain yoga poses, or lift weights in a specific position without experiencing urine leaks. If you’re not wearing the right pad or panty liner, or certain color of workout attire, that could leave room for some embarrassing moments.

The Geneveve treatment from Enlighten Laser is giving women their confidence back, one small pain-free treatment tip at a time. We’re talking about vaginal rejuvenation, and the issues it can correct and treat such as stress urinary incontinence. Stress urinary incontinence is the unintentional loss of urine when you sneeze, cough, laugh, or exercise. Reena from Enlighten Laser spoke to us about how life changing the treatment can be for female athletes, or the every day gym goer. Reena wants all of the female athletes out there to know that training should be empowering, not worrisome. With the Geneveve treatment, you can stop stressing over urinary leakage, and get back to what you enjoy in and out of the gym.

It is extremely common to pee during workouts. The vaginal canal stretches and does not always “bounce back.” If you’ve experienced multiple vaginal births, this can compound the issue. As a woman, your chances of experiencing symptoms of stress urinary incontinence increases 30% with every vaginal birth. Compound that with a mother of three that is an aerobics instructor, or a female triathlete, or a fitness competitor- these women are in the gym daily for their jobs and careers, or the love of their active lifestyle and sport. The more activities such as jumping, lifting, running that you’re doing, the more likely you are to be experiencing urinary leakage while engaged in these activities. It would be pretty stressful to have to hope to make it through a workout or training without peeing your pants.

The Geneveve treatment is performed in our clinic by Dr. Molly Mears, OB/GYN. It is a life changing, non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation treatment that tightens and tones the vaginal canal, and stimulates cellular collagen production! The Geneveve treatment gives women resolve from stress urinary incontinence (peeing when you laugh, sneeze, cough, or exercise) as well as increases sexual functions like sensitivity, orgasm, and lubrication. Geneveve uses radiofrequency energy that is pulsed out of a small treatment tip, and is completely pain-free, quick and easy, with no downtime!

