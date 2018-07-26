× Cedar City man drowns in Lake Powell after getting entangled in anchor line

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah -– A 47-year-old Cedar City man has drowned in Lake Powell.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, the man was in Warm Creek Canyon around 11:30 Wednesday morning attempting to retrieve a boat anchor in about 10 feet of water approximately 30 feet from the shore.

He was not wearing a life jacket and did not resurface.

Family members dove into the water but their attempts to save the man were unsuccessful.

National Park Service Rangers responded from Wahweap Marina and retrieved the anchor line and discovered the victim entangled in it.

Resuscitation efforts began immediately and continued as the victim was transported to a hospital in Page, Ariz. where he was declared dead.

The victim will be transported to the Coconino County coroner where an autopsy will be performed.

The case is still under investigation and the victim’s identity will not be disclosed until family members have been notified.