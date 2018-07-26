× Brush fire causes FrontRunner delays in Sunset

SUNSET, Utah — Some FrontRunner trains running in northern Davis and southern Weber counties Thursday afternoon were delayed after a brush fire started near the tracks in Sunset.

According to Utah Transit Authority, train operators were instructed to turn around at the Clearfield and Roy stations and a bus bridge was activated between the two stations.

North Davis Fire District Chief Mark Becraft said the grass fire started near 450 W 2100 N in Sunset shortly before 4 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Begraft said there were reports of a FrontRunner train driver honking the train’s horn as it traveled through an area of Sunset where train horns are not normally used – perhaps in an attempt to warn nearby residents of the fire.