Women’s Tuesday mountain biking event

Posted 4:58 pm, July 25, 2018, by , Updated at 04:59PM, July 25, 2018

Ladies, every Tuesday night during the summer join Team Sugar for mountain biking. The rides are free to join and will have groups for every level of experience. The ride goes throughout the vast trails of Park City on this two hour bike ride. For more information visit whitepinetouring.com