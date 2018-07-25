Utah cowboy wows the crowd at Days of 47 Rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAIN CITY, Utah -- A cowboy from Plain City is proving to be anything but ordinary as he makes a name for himself as one of the best in the world.

Fans at the Days of 47 Rodeo were delighted to see J.C. Malone take second place, and for him - a highlight of his career

"It's more for your cowboys that are perfectionists," Malone said of his fast, fancy rope work.

During rodeo season, his free time is spent practicing.

"I have a passion and addiction for it," said Malone.

Hopping from rodeo to rodeo, Malone's made a career out of tie-down roping.

"One day I'll have to sit down and count, but I've been to a couple thousand rodeos," said Malone.

Moving his way up the ranks each time.

Just last year, Malone made it to the National Finals Rodeo.

"As professionals we try to qualify for nationals. Top 15 competitors qualify, it's big money, that was a dream come true," Malone said.

Malone placed top 15 in the world, an accomplishment he said "there's online been a handful of these handed out."

Tuesday, J.C. experienced another dream come true at the Days of 47 Rodeo.

"I made the best run of my career, 6.7 is as fast as I've been in (my) entire career," said Malone.

That's just two tenths of a second, he says, behind the world record of 6.5.

It earned J.C. second place - $25,000, a medal and an unforgettable memory.

"It's just that feeling of greatness when you worked so hard at something and everything pays off," said Malone.

Thanks to practice and of course, his 18-year-old horse, Lucy, he's ready to keep conquering the arena.

"We become one when we compete," Malone said.

J.C. said he will compete in 50 rodeos between now and the end of September. He hopes to make it to the national rodeo finals in December.