Snowflake pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1 store-bought graham cracker crust *

16 oz of cream cheese (full fat) softened to room temp.

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar

½ cup sour cream (full fat is best)

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

Directions:

In a large bowl with an electric hand mixer (or stand mixer), mix the cream cheese, vanilla, and powdered sugar until smooth, about 2-3 minutes. Add the sour cream and heavy whipping cream and mix until thick and creamy, about 4-5 minutes.

Spread evenly into the crust and cover. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Serve plain or with fresh or thawed frozen fruit.

*You can also make your crust with 1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs, 2 tablespoons of sugar and 6 tablespoons of melted butter. Combine ingredients and press evenly into a 9.5 in pie plate. Refrigerate while making the filling. For more information visit Linzy Cakes and Co. on Instagram.