Provo Police seek help locating missing man

PROVO, Utah — Police in Provo are asking the public for help locating a missing man who was last seen Tuesday.

Police say 51-year-old Scott Clayson was last seen in South Provo Tuesday and that his family is concerned for the man’s welfare.

Clayson is a white male who stands about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds with a thin build.

Clayson has blond/gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone who sees the man or who has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call the Provo Police Department at 801-852-6210 and reference case no. 18PR18857.