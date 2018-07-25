Pickax left at scene after vandal smashes President Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Police are searching for the vandal responsible for smashing up President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

KTLA in Los Angeles reports police believe the crime occurred around 3:30 a.m. local time Wednesday.

The star located on Hollywood Boulevard near the Dolby Theatre was completely hacked apart, and a pickax was left at the scene.

This is not the first time Trump’s star has been targeted. A man posing as a construction worker with the city of Los Angeles smashed the star with a sledgehammer. James Lambert Otis was taken into custody for the 2016 incident after admitting responsibility.

Police say they will be reviewing surveillance footage and working to track down the person responsible for the vandalism.