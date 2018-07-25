Nation’s first small nuclear modular reactor may be coming soon, Utah municipalities buy-in early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH -- If you are reading this story on a device powered by a municipal power provider, you may be investing in a nuclear power project in Idaho.

29 power providers that belong to the Utah Association of Municipal Power, U-AMP, have agreed to contribute to a plan to build small modular nuclear reactors outside of Idaho Falls.

A company called NuScale is behind the project, with funding from the Department of Energy.

Our partners at the Salt Lake Tribune describe the project, including some serious environmental concerns in an article published Wednesday morning.

Read the article HERE.